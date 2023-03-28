Human remains found in Nevada County

NEVADA COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - An investigation has begun after human remains were found east of the town of Truckee.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call Monday at around 6:30 p.m. of severely decomposed human remains being found.

They and CHP determined the remains were human.

The FBI Evidence Response Team, Anthropologist from the Chico State Human Identification Lab, the Nevada County Search and Rescue Evidence Team and detectives from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes and Special Investigations Units responded to process the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing and the scene is still being processed. The Sheriff’s Office is asking people to use caution if traveling in the area.

