Gardening tips to know while still dealing with cooler temperatures

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s getting to be that time to get your gardens ready, but with the weather still pretty cold and unpredictable, we have some tips from Moana Nursery to help prepare.

Moana Nursery’s plant doctors share that usually we begin the spring season by watering trees and shrubs, but that can be kept to a minimum because of the precipitation levels we saw this year.

Gardeners can start by planting cool-season flowers like stocks, primrose, violets, and Shirley poppies. Thyme, flowering kale, and cabbage are good to start with too.

Moana shares that they are still seeing that popular trend of people wanting to grow their own food.

If you’re on the fence about getting started, the garden center mentioned many plants are easy to grow. It all starts with good soil.

Plant Doctor, Michael Roth says,

“Now’s the time to fix your soil, enrich your soil. Make sure it’s loose, make sure it’s organic. Add some goodies into your soil, add some compost, soil conditioner, and worm casting. Now’s the time for improvement. Start your seedlings right now. Let them have some real sunlight so they can harden off and are ready for the real world outside.”

Moana Nursey recommends frost cloth to protect plants from the cold and help retain warmth.

