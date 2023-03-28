BLM seeks comment on proposed trail near Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management is opening a 30-day public comment period for a proposed trail project near Carson City.

The Centennial Trails Project will be a non-motorized trail system located on public lands managed by the BLM in the area of Carson City, Washoe, Storey, and Lyon counties on the northeast side of the city.

“We welcome any comments the public may have on this proposal and encourage them to share any information, issues or concerns that may need to be considered in the development of the environmental assessment,” said Carson City District Manager Kim Dow.

A meeting will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. April 4 in the Ponderosa Room at the Carson City Community Center located at 851 Williams Street.

BLM will be providing an environmental assessment to address potential concerns associated with a proposal from Muscle Powered to build around 22 miles of single-track non-motorized trail on public lands.

The project would also add trail signage, as well as routine maintenance on new trails, including the 2.6 miles of existing trail included in the overall network.

Information about the project can be found here or by contacting Outdoor Recreation Planner Arthur Callan at acallan@blm.gov or by phone at (775) 885-6141.

Public comments will be accepted until April 24. Comments can be submitted to Gerrit Buma, Planning and Environmental Coordinator, by email at BLM_NV_CCDO_SFFO_NEPA_Comments@blm.gov. Please include “Centennial Trails Project” in the subject line. Comments may also be mailed to BLM, Sierra Front Field Office, attn. Gerrit Buma, 5665 Morgan Mill Road, Carson City, Nevada 89701.

