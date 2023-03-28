Bill to provide cost of living adjustment to state employees introduced

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A bill that would provide a cost of living adjustment for state employees was introduced into the Nevada State Legislature Monday.

Senate Bill 440 would provide a 2% annual cost of living adjustment from April 1 to June 30, 2023, the remainder of the fiscal year.

The bill would also provide for the payment of two arbitration awards related to state employees represented by the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) and the Nevada Police Union, respectively.

“Senate Bill 440 provides state employees with a much-deserved cost of living raise this fiscal year in recognition of their hard work on behalf of Nevadans,” said Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro. “Additionally, we can and should fulfill our collective bargaining obligations and pay our state highway patrol and other employees what they are owed. With almost one in four state positions vacant, including high vacancy rates in public safety, these adjustments are an essential part of recruiting people to work for the state.”

“Our state employees consistently put in hard work over long hours to provide the level of service that Nevadans expect and deserve,” said Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager. “The best investment we can make as a state is in our future. By providing a well deserved cost of living adjustment right now, in this fiscal year, legislative Democrats are showing that we care about and value these dedicated employees who make the Silver State the best place to live, work, and play.”

