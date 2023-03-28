Bettors wager on unlikely Final Four

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Even for the sports bettors who always pick the upsets, it’s not a Final Four anyone could have seen coming

“We have a Final Four with a 9 seed in it,” Atlantis Race and Sports Book director Steve Mikkelson exclaimed.

The Atlantis says they had Florida Atlantic at 300/1 when the tournament began. San Diego State was 75/1, Miami (Fl) 32/1, and UConn 15/1.

Mikkelson says he doesn’t know anyone who bet FAU at 300/1 but there are some 75/1 tickets out there on the Aztecs.

“Some people took a shot with them, " he pointed out.

The most well-known teams may be out but when you factor in all the games the tournament is bigger than ever.

“When you roll the tournament into one event it has become the biggest sporting event for bettors surpassing even the Super Bowl,” Mikkelson mentioned.

Tip off is Saturday at 3 p.m.

