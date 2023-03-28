Bettors wager on unlikely Final Four

The betting lines for Saturday's national semi-finals at the Atlantis
The betting lines for Saturday's national semi-finals at the Atlantis(Ben Deach (KOLO))
By Ben Deach
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:17 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Even for the sports bettors who always pick the upsets, it’s not a Final Four anyone could have seen coming

“We have a Final Four with a 9 seed in it,” Atlantis Race and Sports Book director Steve Mikkelson exclaimed.

The Atlantis says they had Florida Atlantic at 300/1 when the tournament began. San Diego State was 75/1, Miami (Fl) 32/1, and UConn 15/1.

Mikkelson says he doesn’t know anyone who bet FAU at 300/1 but there are some 75/1 tickets out there on the Aztecs.

“Some people took a shot with them, " he pointed out.

The most well-known teams may be out but when you factor in all the games the tournament is bigger than ever.

“When you roll the tournament into one event it has become the biggest sporting event for bettors surpassing even the Super Bowl,” Mikkelson mentioned.

Tip off is Saturday at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Hailey Nieto
UPDATE: Secret Witness offering $5,000 reward in murder of Hailey Nieto
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino...
Suspect arrested in shooting death inside Tahoe’s Hard Rock casino
Edward Rivas and Stevie Jamon.
Reno man who stabbed child more than 50 times gets life in prison
Nugget Casino Resort
Colorado-based company buys Nugget Casino Resort

Latest News

Vegas Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson in action during the third period of an NHL hockey...
Golden Knights vs. Oilers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 28
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 02: General view of a game ball with the NIT logo during the second half...
UConn vs. Miami (FL): Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Final Four
The NCAA logo is seen on the whistle being held by an NCAA official during a First Four game in...
San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Final Four
Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault plays during an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 14,...
How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 28