Washoe County Sheriff’s deputies adopt puppies left at station

Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem(WCSO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:38 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two Washoe County Sheriffs deputies have adopted a pair of puppies left at the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office earlier this month.

Earlier in March, a good Samaritan dropped off six puppies, saying they had been abandoned in Cold Springs near railroad tracks.

The litter was taken in by the Washoe County Regional Animal Services.

Koda and Maze were the two lucky pups who were adopted.

One of the adopted puppies
One of the adopted puppies(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
A second puppy adopted by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office
A second puppy adopted by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

