Washoe County Sheriff’s deputies adopt puppies left at station

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two Washoe County Sheriffs deputies have adopted a pair of puppies left at the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office earlier this month.

Earlier in March, a good Samaritan dropped off six puppies, saying they had been abandoned in Cold Springs near railroad tracks.

The litter was taken in by the Washoe County Regional Animal Services.

Koda and Maze were the two lucky pups who were adopted.

One of the adopted puppies (The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

A second puppy adopted by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office (The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

