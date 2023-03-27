Washoe County considering small increase in 911 surcharge

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We could be looking at a slight increase in the 911 surcharge here in Washoe County.

Regional Technology Services Manager, Quinn Korbulic, held a presentation for the public on Tuesday inside the county complex on East Ninth Street. He says that under the proposed plan the rate for cell phone users would go from 85 cents to one dollar per month. The rate would increase to ten dollars per month for trunk line users.

The county currently makes $5.8 million as a result of the surcharge. This would increase that number by about a million dollars to fund staffing and new technology.

“The primary reason the advisory response committee recommended to increase the surcharge is several projects,” said Korbulic. “The primary one being the upgrade of the computer response system.”

The county says if this doesn’t go through, budget cuts will have to be made. That will likely include the body worn camera programs used by Reno, Sparks, and Washoe County.

This will be first brought in front of the county commission on April 18th.

The earliest it could go into effect would be July first.

