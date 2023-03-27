Walter White sworn in as Sparks Fire Chief

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Walter White was officially sworn in as Sparks Fire Chief Monday at Sparks City Hall.

He comes from the Amador Fire Protection District -- where he was also the chief.

He had originally been picked to replace Jim Reid who retired last year but ended up backing out for personal reasons.

Now he takes over for Mark Lawson who was given the job in November but left after less than a week when news of felony drug charges were announced against him.

White says he is excited to take this big step in his career.

“My goal is to capstone my career here in Sparks,” he said after being sworn in by Mayor Ed Lawson. “By following through on promises and commitments and delivering services well into the future.”

White says the timing is better for him and his family this second time around and is happy he got the opportunity.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.