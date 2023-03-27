Walter White sworn in as Sparks Fire Chief

Walter White and his family pose for a picture with Sparks Mayor Ed Lawson following him being...
Walter White and his family pose for a picture with Sparks Mayor Ed Lawson following him being sworn in(Ben Deach (KOLO))
By Ben Deach
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:17 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Walter White was officially sworn in as Sparks Fire Chief Monday at Sparks City Hall.

He comes from the Amador Fire Protection District -- where he was also the chief.

He had originally been picked to replace Jim Reid who retired last year but ended up backing out for personal reasons.

Now he takes over for Mark Lawson who was given the job in November but left after less than a week when news of felony drug charges were announced against him.

White says he is excited to take this big step in his career.

“My goal is to capstone my career here in Sparks,” he said after being sworn in by Mayor Ed Lawson. “By following through on promises and commitments and delivering services well into the future.”

White says the timing is better for him and his family this second time around and is happy he got the opportunity.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
The scene on Friday morning where a body was found in Cold Springs
UPDATE: Body found in Cold Springs identified as 18-year-old girl
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino...
Suspect arrested in shooting death inside Tahoe’s Hard Rock casino
Edward Rivas and Stevie Jamon.
Reno man who stabbed child more than 50 times gets life in prison
A line of people waiting to ski.
3 area ski resorts extend winter seasons due to near record snowfall

Latest News

Washoe County made a presentation on the possible increase on Monday, March 27th.
Washoe County considering small increase in 911 surcharge
Large planet alignment in sky as visualized at the Fleischmann Planetarium
View the large planet alignment at dusk 3/27 and 3/28
Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
RTC seeking citizens for advisory committee