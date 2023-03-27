Storey County underground rumbling caused by furnace, officials say

STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - An underground rumbling in Storey County was determined to be caused by a propane furnace.

The county says starting Friday evening, residents reported hearing and feeling underground rumbling.

The Storey County Fire Department later found the furnace in the 100 block area of C Street. The tank has since been turned off and is awaiting repairs, and no injuries were reported.

Storey County thanked residents for alerting county officials and reminded everyone to check furnaces, tanks and other heating sources.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.