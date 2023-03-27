Storey County underground rumbling caused by furnace, officials say

(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:50 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - An underground rumbling in Storey County was determined to be caused by a propane furnace.

The county says starting Friday evening, residents reported hearing and feeling underground rumbling.

The Storey County Fire Department later found the furnace in the 100 block area of C Street. The tank has since been turned off and is awaiting repairs, and no injuries were reported.

Storey County thanked residents for alerting county officials and reminded everyone to check furnaces, tanks and other heating sources.

