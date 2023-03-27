RTC seeking citizens for advisory committee

(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:43 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The RTC of Washoe County is seeking community members for its Multimodal Advisory Committee.

They invite anyone with a vested interest in local transportation; whether that be passengers, bicyclists, pedestrians, RTC ACCESS users, or anyone with an idea, to apply here.

Meetings will be held the first Wednesday of the month at 5:30 p.m.

“Our public outreach program fosters an open and transparent process with the community to support the regional transportation planning process,” said RTC Executive Director Bill Thomas. “As part of that process, the RTC encourages public involvement throughout the development of any project, plan, or policy.”

The deadline to apply is April 28.

