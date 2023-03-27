Reno Housing Authority opens waitlist for public housing

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Housing Authority has opened waitlists for public housing family complexes.

Waitlists are set to close April 14.

“Opening the waitlists provides an additional resource to individuals and families struggling to secure affordable housing in Washoe County,” said Executive Director Hilary Lopez, Ph.D.

The waitlists will allow low-income families the opportunity to obtain permanent affordable housing. Households are encouraged to apply for programs best matching their needs.

Washoe County residents will receive preference, which the RHA says will allow them to assist local communities first.

“The Reno Housing Authority is a huge resource in our community. We provide solutions to our area’s housing needs through vouchers for homeless veterans, emergency rental assistance and permanent affordable housing to our low-income residents,” said Lopez.

You can submit an application here: Applicants – RENO HOUSING AUTHORITY (renoha.org)

