Placer County Sheriff’s warn of phone scams

PLACER COUNTY, California (KOLO) - The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is warning its residents of a phone scam in which a caller will impersonate a PCSO deputy.

According to the PCSO, the caller will threaten the recipient with arrest if they do not pay a sum of money to them.

The Sheriff’s Office says the most recent case of this happened last week, where a scammer called a resident and stated that an arrest warrant had been issued for them for not appearing in court.

The recipient of the call had heard of these kinds of scam calls before and began questioning the scammer, who then became aggressive and threatened her.

The PCSO reminds residents that they will never ask for money in any form, and to hang up and contact the PCSO to confirm if the warrant is legitimate.

Anyone who believes they may have been the victim of such a scam is asked to file a crime report here.

