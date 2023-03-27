Pedestrian safety operation results in 7 warnings, 63 tickets in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A pedestrian safety operation conducted by the Reno Police Department last week resulted in seven warnings and 63 traffic citations being issued.

A total of nine officers, funded by a grant from the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, conducted the enforcement in areas where RPD has seen the highest concentration of pedestrian related traffic crashes.

RPD focused their efforts on drivers and pedestrians violating laws intended to create a safe area for pedestrians.

