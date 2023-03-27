Lombardo signs executive order on Nevada’s energy priorities

The order comes after Lombardo pledged to address energy via executive order in his State of the State address
Gov. Joe Lombardo (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:57 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has signed an executive order establishing the state’s energy priorities.

He says his executive order develops and maintains a diverse energy supply and a balanced energy approach to electric and natural gas energy supply and transportation fuels.

Under his executive order, Nevada’s energy portfolio would include solar, wind, geothermal, hydropower, natural gas, hydrogen, energy storage, and other resources.

His order would also require state energy policies ensure all Nevada consumers and businesses have a diverse range of energy options available to them, including electric and natural gas services as well as renewable energy options.

“Governor Lombardo’s energy policy objectives provide a critical framework for the future of energy in Nevada,” said Dwayne McClinton, the Director of the Governor’s Office of Energy. “I look forward to partnering with Governor Lombardo to achieve his energy objectives through thoughtful and effective policy implementation.”

