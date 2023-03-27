Lane/shoulder reductions in Reno-Sparks area for guardrail repair begin Monday

(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:21 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be closing lanes and shoulders, as well as imposing lane restrictions this week so that repairs to concrete rails and guardrails can be made.

The first of the closures will take place on I-80 near Rock Boulevard in Sparks from today until March 31. Crews will be repairing a concrete barrier that was damaged in a recent crash.

One lane will be closed in each direction of I-80 between Rock Boulevard and Prater Way between 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. Speed limits will be reduced to 55 miles per hour.

Drivers are advised to find alternative routes as minor travel delays are expected.

In Reno, drivers are to expect overnight lane and shoulder closures on I-580 Monday evening as NDOT continues work repairing a damaged roadside guardrail.

It is part of an ongoing project to repair a number of guardrails that have been damaged due to crashes over the winter months. NDOT crews have spent the last few weeks repairing guardrails on I-80, I-580, and U.S. 395 in the Reno area.

Drivers should expect brief lane and shoulder closures at these locations from 7p.m. March 27-6a.m. March 28.

  • I-580 southbound at Moana Lane
  • I-580 southbound at Neil Lane

