‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke expecting first child

Daniel Radcliffe, right, and girlfriend Erin Darke attend the premiere for "Weird: The Al...
Daniel Radcliffe, right, and girlfriend Erin Darke attend the premiere for "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" on day one of the Toronto International Film Festival at the Royal Alexandra Theatre on Sept. 8, 2022, in Toronto.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:57 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actor Daniel Radcliffe, who famously played Harry Potter, announced he and his longtime girlfriend Erin Darke are expecting their first child.

The couple has been together for 10 years.

Radcliffe has previously said he would not mind if his future children wanted to follow in his footsteps and be involved in movies, but he said he wants to protect them from fame.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
The scene on Friday morning where a body was found in Cold Springs
Public’s help sought in investigation of dead body near Cold Springs
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino...
Suspect arrested in shooting death inside Tahoe’s Hard Rock casino
Edward Rivas and Stevie Jamon.
Reno man who stabbed child more than 50 times gets life in prison
A line of people waiting to ski.
3 area ski resorts extend winter seasons due to near record snowfall

Latest News

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to an official during a visit to Zaporizhzhia,...
Zelenskyy meets with UN atomic agency chief in Ukraine
The man went into the kitchen where he confronted multiple employees, authorities said.
Man arrested with assault rifle in theater, police say
The spring break travel rush is on and the surge in demand is raising concerns.
Spring break travel to top pre-pandemic levels
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged