SATURDAY EVENING WEATHER
By Colin Jackson
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:36 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Saturday evening’s dump of light snow saw some locations collecting almost 2 inches in about 2 hours. Our next chance of something like that arrives on Tuesday and Wednesday this coming week. Reno could see another 2 to 3 inches by then with another 2 to 3 feet in the Sierra. Saturday’s burst of snow represents Reno’s 53rd day of snow on the ground this season.

