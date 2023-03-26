SATURDAY EVENING WEATHER

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Saturday evening’s dump of light snow saw some locations collecting almost 2 inches in about 2 hours. Our next chance of something like that arrives on Tuesday and Wednesday this coming week. Reno could see another 2 to 3 inches by then with another 2 to 3 feet in the Sierra. Saturday’s burst of snow represents Reno’s 53rd day of snow on the ground this season.

