Adele extends Las Vegas residency, plans concert film

FILE - Adele performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
FILE - Adele performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.(Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 12:06 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Adele announced Sunday that she’s extending her Las Vegas residency with 34 more dates between June and November and also plans to release a concert film.

Saturday night’s show was the last performance in the British singer’s original “Weekends With Adele” series that covered 34 dates since last November on the Las Vegas Strip.

Her representatives said Adele’s shows will resume at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on June 16 and run through Nov. 4.

The June performances will be recorded and released as a concert special.

Adele ended speculation about her future at the Colosseum, telling a sold-out crowd Saturday night that she will be back in June and mentioning the concert film, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

“Playing to 4,000 people for 34 dates is not enough, and I know that,” Adele said. “So I am coming back for a few weeks in June, and I’m going to release it to make sure anyone who wants to see this show can see it.”

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
The scene on Friday morning where a body was found in Cold Springs
Public’s help sought in investigation of dead body near Cold Springs
Edward Rivas and Stevie Jamon.
Reno man who stabbed child more than 50 times gets life in prison
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino...
Suspect arrested in shooting death inside Tahoe’s Hard Rock casino
A line of people waiting to ski.
3 area ski resorts extend winter seasons due to near record snowfall

Latest News

Nugget Casino Resort
Colorado-based company buys Nugget Casino Resort
Hard Rock homicide
Hard Rock homicide
SATURDAY EVENING WEATHER
SATURDAY EVENING WEATHER
The scene on Friday morning where a body was found in Cold Springs
Public’s help sought in investigation of dead body near Cold Springs