US 50 shut down at Hard Rock for police activity

STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada State Police report U.S. 50 is closed in both directions at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Stateline due to police activity.

Drivers are urged to use Lake Parkway as an alternative route.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for information.

KOLO 8 News Now has a reporter en route.

