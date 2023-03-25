US 50 shut down at Hard Rock for police activity
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:18 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada State Police report U.S. 50 is closed in both directions at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Stateline due to police activity.
Drivers are urged to use Lake Parkway as an alternative route.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for information.
KOLO 8 News Now has a reporter en route.
