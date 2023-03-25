US 50 shut down at Hard Rock for police activity

Flashing lights graphic
Flashing lights graphic(Gray)
By Steve Timko
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:18 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada State Police report U.S. 50 is closed in both directions at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Stateline due to police activity.

Drivers are urged to use Lake Parkway as an alternative route.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for information.

KOLO 8 News Now has a reporter en route.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
The scene on Friday morning where a body was found in Cold Springs
UPDATE: WCSO confirms dead body found in Cold Springs area
A line of people waiting to ski.
3 area ski resorts extend winter seasons due to near record snowfall
Kyle Louise Mundell
Sparks man allegedly fires shot into bed next to his girlfriend
The scene from the bomb squad call Thursday afternoon
Washoe County bomb squad responds to Reno home

Latest News

Nevada falls first game of the series against UNLV 8-4
Nevada Softball falls first game of the series against UNLV 8-4; Baseball loses to New Mexico 9-5
Local non-profit, Awaken, welcomed U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D) to discuss efforts...
Local non-profit discusses combatting sex trafficking with Sen. Cortez Masto
Hawkins' homer, Clary's strong relief appearance not enough
Nevada falls first game of the series against UNLV 8-4
Awaken, a non-profit that helps combat sex trafficking
Combatting Sex Trafficking In Nevada