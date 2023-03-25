Saturday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

The weekend will be chilly, but on the quiet side. Another storm is due next week, with snow and rain developing Monday night. This system will be cold, with snow levels falling to all valley floors Tuesday into Wednesday. Expect difficult travel in the Sierra and possible snow on valley roads for the morning commutes. A warmer, drier trend looks possible for the arrival of April. -Jeff

