Reno police give 63 tickets in pedestrian safety enforcement

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department gave 63 tickets Friday as part of a pedestrian safety operation.

The nine officers targeted drivers and pedestrians in areas with the highest concentration of pedestrian accidents.

Police also gave seven warnings.

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided money to pay for the enforcement.

Nevada state law requires pedestrians to use sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian bridges and obey all traffic-control signs and signals. If there is no sidewalk, pedestrians must walk on the left side of the street, facing traffic. For motorists, they must yield to pedestrians and avoid passing vehicles that are stopped for pedestrians. A good rule of thumb for all is to, “Look Up, Look Out.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.