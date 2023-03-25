Reno police give 63 tickets in pedestrian safety enforcement
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:29 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department gave 63 tickets Friday as part of a pedestrian safety operation.
The nine officers targeted drivers and pedestrians in areas with the highest concentration of pedestrian accidents.
Police also gave seven warnings.
The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided money to pay for the enforcement.
Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.