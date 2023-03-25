Reno man who stabbed child more than 50 times gets life in prison

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A man who stabbed a 12-year-old boy more than 50 times, killing him, will spend the rest of his life in prison, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Edward Rivas, 44, also set the boy on fire, apparently in an attempt to cover up the evidence, the district attorney’s office said.

Rivas pleaded guilty to first degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon and to first degree arson. He was given no chance for parole. An additional 20 years was added to his prison sentence for using a deadly weapon and another 15 years for arson.

Stevie Jamon was found dead at 1235 Berrum Lane in southwest Reno on Sept. 18, 2020. Rivas lived at the home for a short time with Jamon, a Swope Middle School student, and Jamon’s mother. The fire Rivas set also killed the family dog.

A citizen recognized Rivas and reported him to the police.

Rivas was sentenced Nov. 9.

