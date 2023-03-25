Nevada falls first game of the series against UNLV 8-4

Hawkins' homer, Clary's strong relief appearance not enough
Hawkins' homer, Clary's strong relief appearance not enough
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:10 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada dropped the first game of the weekend series, 8-4, against UNLV Friday afternoon.

Aaliyah Jenkins (2-4) and Gabby Herrera (2-4) led the offense after tallying two hits each. Jenkins’s single to left center drove in Madison Clark (1-2) in the second inning.

Chelie Senini (1-3) hit a two-run single to shortstop that scored Maile Olsen and Bradianne Glover to cut the deficit to 4-3 in the second inning.

Charli Hawkins continued her hot hitting at the plate after hitting her fifth home run of the season in the bottom of the fifth.

Carley Brown recorded her fourth loss of the season. Brown gave up ten hits and seven runs and struck out three Rebels.

Tyra Clary came in the fourth inning to relieve Brown. Clary allowed two hits and a run while striking out five players.

Up Next:

The Pack returns to Christina Hixson Park Saturday, March 25, to face the Rebels in the second game of the series. The game is set for a 2 p.m. start.

