My Hometown Heroes Go “All In” for Cancer Survivors

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hometown Heroes is hosting their first poker tournament of the year tonight.

All proceeds will assist young cancer survivors through college. I spoke to board member Brian Anderson and he said it’s his turn to give back.

”It would have been a great program at the time for me,” said Anderson. “Because that last year of college after I got done of my cancer treatments it was tough financially and physically.”

Anderson explains the significance of assisting young cancer survivors through college.

My Hometown Heroes has given $250,000 thus far but their goal is to raise $1,000,000 within the next few years, so every penny counts.

Right now they are in the process of reviewing applications for scholarships. He says this is when his heart feels the heaviest.

“They really tug at your heartstrings,” said Anderson.You know these kids are going through a lot, their families are going through a lot as you can imagine. Coming out and supporting the poker tournaments and the other events that we do helps us take the burden off these kids and their families.”

I asked Anderson to use one word to describe the emotion you get assisting survivors. He said “fulfillment”.

Fulfillment because he himself survived cancer and he sees himself in these future college graduates. If you want to help out, you can join them tonight at 6pm or donate on the website at MyHometownHeroes.org.

