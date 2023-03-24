WCSD seeks community input on instructional material

The deadline to provide public input is April 7
Washoe County School District logo.
Washoe County School District logo.(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:55 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is seeking public comment on its Social Studies instructional materials.

The material will be for middle and high school students, and will be considered for use in Washoe County schools. The public can review the material and provide feedback before the Board of Trustees considers their use at a future public meeting.

“Public comment is an important part of our process as we review prospective materials that may be approved for use in our schools,” said Kindra Fox, director of Secondary Curriculum & Instruction for WCSD. “We hope everyone will take this opportunity to take a look at the materials that will be used to support student learning. The community’s perspective is valuable to us, and we will provide the public comments to the Board of Trustees as we make our recommendations later this year.”

The prospective materials are provided by National Geographic, Educurious and TCI: Teacher’s Curriculum Institute. The materials can be read and accessed here.

The deadline to provide public input is April 7.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
A line of people waiting to ski.
3 area ski resorts extend winter seasons due to near record snowfall
Gov. Joe Lombardo (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)
Lombardo expresses frustration with Biden over designation; WH responds
Kyle Louise Mundell
Sparks man allegedly fires shot into bed next to his girlfriend
This was the brush started in Spanish Springs near Calle de la Plata, apparently after a power...
NV Energy reports all power restored in Spanish Springs

Latest News

The poster for Patriotic POPS
Reno Philharmonic to perform at Greater Nevada Field on July 3
Big Brothers Big Sisters and Clotheslyne team up to collect used clothes
Big Brothers Big Sisters and Clotheslyne team up to collect used clothes
FRIDAY MORNING WEATHER
FRIDAY MORNING WEATHER
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating suspicious circumstances on the dirt...
Sheriff’s office investigating suspicious circumstances near Cold Springs