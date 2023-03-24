WCSD seeks community input on instructional material

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is seeking public comment on its Social Studies instructional materials.

The material will be for middle and high school students, and will be considered for use in Washoe County schools. The public can review the material and provide feedback before the Board of Trustees considers their use at a future public meeting.

“Public comment is an important part of our process as we review prospective materials that may be approved for use in our schools,” said Kindra Fox, director of Secondary Curriculum & Instruction for WCSD. “We hope everyone will take this opportunity to take a look at the materials that will be used to support student learning. The community’s perspective is valuable to us, and we will provide the public comments to the Board of Trustees as we make our recommendations later this year.”

The prospective materials are provided by National Geographic, Educurious and TCI: Teacher’s Curriculum Institute. The materials can be read and accessed here.

The deadline to provide public input is April 7.

