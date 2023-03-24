Take Care Tahoe promotes use of sled corrals

TAHOE CITY, California (KOLO) - Take Care Tahoe is promoting the use of sled corrals as a way to reduce plastic waste at popular sled hills.

They say that these hills can become littered with broken sleds and discarded trash after they are done being used, creating an excess of waste and a hazard to other sledders.

Now, Take Care Tahoe says they have set up sled corrals to help manage the issue at five of the most popular sledding sites in the Tahoe area.

“Cheap plastic sleds lead to an enormous amount of trash because they break easily and are difficult to clean up,” explained Marilee Movius, senior community engagement manager, League to Save Lake Tahoe. “Not only are the sharp shards of plastic sleds dangerous for other sledders, they begin to break down into microplastics that will eventually end up in the lake.”

To help keep the area clean, Take Care Tahoe is urging people to practice “Slediqutte”. This means disposing of broken sleds in designated sled corrals, or using dumpsters, sealed trash cans, or simply taking trash home with them if needed.

The corrals are located at Spooner Summit, Van Sickle Bi-State Park at Stateline, Fallen Leaf Lake Road and Ski Run Boulevard in South Lake, and Truckee.

This Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., people are invited to take part in a cleanup event at the Spooner Summit sled hill. A link to register can be found here: //keeptahoeblue.org/events.

Take Care Tahoe urges people to buy a more durable sled, ideally one made of wood or metal that will last multiple years. Sleds like this can be purchased at Raley’s stores in Tahoe.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.