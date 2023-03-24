Sheriff’s office investigating suspicious circumstances near Cold Springs

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating suspicious circumstances on the dirt...
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating suspicious circumstances on the dirt extension of North Virginia Street between Red Rock Road and White Lake Parkway.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:57 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office asks people to avoid the dirt extension of Old Virginia Street between Red Rock Road and White Lake Parkway on the west side of U.S. 395.

The sheriff’s office is conducting an investigation there into suspicious circumstances. No other details were available.

More information is expected on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
A line of people waiting to ski.
3 area ski resorts extend winter seasons due to near record snowfall
Andre Reed, left, and Isaiah Lewis
Two arrested in Stockton as suspects in Reno murder
Gov. Joe Lombardo (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)
Lombardo expresses frustration with Biden over designation; WH responds
Kyle Louise Mundell
Sparks man allegedly fires shot into bed next to his girlfriend

Latest News

Gavel graphic
Lawsuit: Officials ‘mocked’ Nevada prison-firefighter burns
WHAT'S GOING ON IN OUR SCHOOLS: A Look at Vandalism
Vandalism
What’s Happening in our Schools? Part 3, Vandalism
Tom Brady now part owner of Las Vegas Aces
Tom Brady becomes minority owner of WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces