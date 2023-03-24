Sheriff’s office investigating suspicious circumstances near Cold Springs
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:57 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office asks people to avoid the dirt extension of Old Virginia Street between Red Rock Road and White Lake Parkway on the west side of U.S. 395.
The sheriff’s office is conducting an investigation there into suspicious circumstances. No other details were available.
More information is expected on Friday.
