Reno Philharmonic to perform at Greater Nevada Field on July 3

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:24 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Philharmonic will be performing its Patriotic POPS at Greater Nevada Field on July 3.

General admission tickets start at $18.00. Additional ticket packages are available to purchase through the ballpark’s website.

“We’re thrilled to be able to partner with the Reno Philharmonic on this iconic event,” said Reno Aces General Manager & COO Chris Phillips. “We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate Independence Day as we continue to strive to make Greater Nevada Field a gathering place for our community and all of Northern Nevada.”

The finale will feature a fireworks show, and those who come can also enjoy face painting, magicians, and a food-eating contest.

“We continue to pursue our mission of offering new musical experiences to the Reno community, and Greater Nevada Field was the perfect fit,” said Ignacio Barrón Viela, President & CEO of the Reno Phil. “Partnering with the Reno Aces and Greater Nevada Field to offer the opportunity for all to experience a memorable performance at such a wonderful venue was the perfect way for us to continue to strive towards our goal.”

The concert will happen the day before the Reno Aces take on the Tacoma Rainiers on July 4. Their season opens on March 31 against the Las Vegas Aviators.

