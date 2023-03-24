Nevada ex-lawmaker gets probation in campaign funds case

Alexander Assefa was sentenced Thursday in state court in Las Vegas
FILE - Nevada Assembly Chief Clerk Susan Furlon, Assemblyman Alexander Assefa and Assemblywoman...
FILE - Nevada Assembly Chief Clerk Susan Furlon, Assemblyman Alexander Assefa and Assemblywoman Melissa Hardy, from left, gather during the special session of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City, Nev., Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Assefa, a former Democratic state lawmaker in Nevada has been sentenced to three years' probation for misusing campaign funds and lying about his residency when he ran for office in 2018 and 2020. Assefa was sentenced Thursday, March 23, 2023, in state court in Las Vegas after pleading no contest in November to felony theft and misdemeanor false statement of residence charges. (David Calvert/The Nevada Independent via AP, Pool,File)(David Calvert/The Nevada Independent via AP, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:42 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) - A Democratic former state lawmaker in Nevada has been sentenced to three years of probation for misusing campaign funds and lying about his residency when he ran for office in 2018 and 2020.

Alexander Assefa was sentenced Thursday in state court in Las Vegas after pleading no contest in November to felony theft and misdemeanor making a false statement of residence charges. His plea agreement allows for his felony conviction to be dismissed if he successfully completes probation.

Assefa did not speak in court during sentencing, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. His attorneys did not immediately respond Friday to messages seeking comment.

In response to a restriction imposed by Judge Joe Hardy, defense attorney Kendall Stone said Assefa will not manage his or anyone else’s campaign funds while he is on probation, the Review-Journal said. Assefa could face up to eight years in prison if he violates terms of the plea deal.

Assefa represented a Las Vegas district home to a “Little Ethiopia” community for one term and was elected to a second term before he resigned just weeks ahead of the 2021 legislative session. Investigators found that he actually lived in North Las Vegas.

Assefa’s last name also was listed as Bedaso in a 14-count indictment filed against him in March 2022.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

