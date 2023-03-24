Movie Minute: From an action packed screening to a hunt for a lost burial site

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Keanu Reeves is back as our favorite assassin in John Wick: Chapter 4. Mr. Wick finds a way to defeat the High Table, but before he gets his freedom, Wick takes on a new enemy that forces him to turn to old foes and friends. With a star studded cast, actors like Lawrence Fishburne returning, and a new character played by Donny Yen, this movie is action packed and will keep you on your toes. Check it out, now playing in theaters.

Morgan Freeman and Florence Pugh played side by side to lift each other up out of a dark pace in the movie A Good Person. The story follows Allison who gets in a car accident with her future sister-in-law, the daughter of Freeman’s character Daniel. Allison’s life falls apart following her involvement in a fatal accident and she finds comfort and help in Daniel as they both work together to forgive and overcome their struggles. The movie is dramatic and full of friendship, love, and humor. Playing now in theaters.

Finally, based on a true story, Sally Hawkins plays Philippa Langley in the movie The Lost King. Langley is an amateur historian who sets out to find King Richard III’s remains, which were lost for over 500 years ago after he died on the battlefield. While also suffering from Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, the movies shows how Langley sets out to prove herself on this new adventure and the adversity she faces. To see if Langley finds any remains, check out the movie, playing now in theaters.

