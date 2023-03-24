Man arrested after attempting to flee DCSO deputy

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested after attempting to flee from a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

The DCSO says at around noon on Friday, one of their deputies was traveling north on U.S. 395 near Muller Lane when a white GMC truck passed other cars on the shoulder of the highway.

The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle with emergency lights and sirens, but the driver of the GMC failed to yield and turned west into the median and struck the cable barrier.

The driver then attempted to flee on foot and got around 300 yards away before the deputy and a citizen were able to take the subject into custody.

The road was closed for a short time, but is now open in all directions.

