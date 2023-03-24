FRIDAY MORNING WEATHER

FRIDAY MORNING WEATHER
By Colin Jackson
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:36 AM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Afternoon highs this weekend will remain about 15 degrees below average in the mid 40s. There’s also a slight chance of a rain/snow mix on Saturday night. Otherwise skies will remain partly cloudy until another strong winter storm arrives for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. We will likely see another 2 to 3 feet of snow in the Sierra with 2 to 4 inches on the valley floor.

