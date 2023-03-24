Diaper Drive continues for low income families

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - According to statistics, a 9-month-old baby can go through up to seven diapers a day. That’s 210 a month. For younger kids it’s up to nine diapers a day or 270 a month.

One box of diapers holds about a month’s supply. They cost on average $45.00. On a fixed income, that can really add up for a family.

But diapers provide an obvious function in more ways than one and really can’t be replicated.

“That wetness chronically on the skin will make the skin break down,” says Dr. Cindy Lamerson MD with Nevada Center for Dermatology. “And once the skin breaks down then it is susceptible to getting yeast infections.”

Commonly known as diaper rash, Dr. Lamerson says it can happen quickly with some babies.

It’s painful. Caregivers would never want to contribute to the problem. But for those on a fixed income with limited finances, diapers may not be changed as frequently or be reused--causing diaper rash.

“As quick as it comes up, you can get it under control fairly quickly,” she says. Dr. Lamerson says if it happens, use some hydrocortisone cream, and a bit of Monostat Cream. Mix them together she says and place them on the rash after a diaper change. then she says coat the area with a diaper rash cream.

Prevention is the key. “Obviously you want to keep the area clean and dry,” says Ashely Vazeen DNP.

Dr. Vazeen, a nurse practitioner says a commonsense measure can include a common household product to clean the baby’s bottom once the rash has cleared up.

“You can pick up one of these spray bottles from Walmart for what I think is a dollar,” she says. “Put two tablespoons white vinegar with water. Just spray down from front to back and just take a towel just very gently wipe down.”

Ideally the Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra Diaper Bank can help low income families get their baby a sufficient amount of diapers to ward off diaper rash. But it’s only possible with donations to the center.

We are collecting diapers, wipes, and gift cards for the center at our station located at 4850 Ampere Drive in Reno.

Donations are being accepted to March 31, 2023.

