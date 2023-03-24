DCSO seeking armed robbery suspects

The two suspects, as seen on security camera footage
The two suspects, as seen on security camera footage(The Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:46 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a pair of armed robbery suspects.

They say two people robbed the Home Depot at 921 Jacks Valley Road in Carson City on March 9.

Police say they left in a silver 2017 Ford Fusion with California plate 9BBS792.

Anyone with information is asked to call Douglas County Dispatch at 775-782-5126, or Investigator Wharton at 775-586-7253 and reference case number 23SO05913.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
A line of people waiting to ski.
3 area ski resorts extend winter seasons due to near record snowfall
Gov. Joe Lombardo (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)
Lombardo expresses frustration with Biden over designation; WH responds
Kyle Louise Mundell
Sparks man allegedly fires shot into bed next to his girlfriend
This was the brush started in Spanish Springs near Calle de la Plata, apparently after a power...
NV Energy reports all power restored in Spanish Springs

Latest News

The poster for Patriotic POPS
Reno Philharmonic to perform at Greater Nevada Field on July 3
Big Brothers Big Sisters and Clotheslyne team up to collect used clothes
Big Brothers Big Sisters and Clotheslyne team up to collect used clothes
FRIDAY MORNING WEATHER
FRIDAY MORNING WEATHER
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating suspicious circumstances on the dirt...
Sheriff’s office investigating suspicious circumstances near Cold Springs