DCSO seeking armed robbery suspects
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:46 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a pair of armed robbery suspects.
They say two people robbed the Home Depot at 921 Jacks Valley Road in Carson City on March 9.
Police say they left in a silver 2017 Ford Fusion with California plate 9BBS792.
Anyone with information is asked to call Douglas County Dispatch at 775-782-5126, or Investigator Wharton at 775-586-7253 and reference case number 23SO05913.
