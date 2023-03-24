DCSO seeking armed robbery suspects

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a pair of armed robbery suspects.

They say two people robbed the Home Depot at 921 Jacks Valley Road in Carson City on March 9.

Police say they left in a silver 2017 Ford Fusion with California plate 9BBS792.

Anyone with information is asked to call Douglas County Dispatch at 775-782-5126, or Investigator Wharton at 775-586-7253 and reference case number 23SO05913.

