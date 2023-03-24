Alpine County phone systems down

ALPINE COUNTY, California (KOLO) - Alpine County phone systems are currently down, county officials said Friday morning.

They say they are working on the issue, but there is not currently an estimated time of reconnection.

The county will provide updates when they become available, and did not give a reason for the system going down.

Anyone requiring the services of the county should use their email address. That contact information is as such:

County Service Email Addresses

Assessor / Recorder’s Office

Jacob Rasberry – Assessment Technician

jrasberry@alpinecountyca.gov

Jeanette Millar – Auditor Appraiser & Recording Technician

jmillar@alpinecountyca.gov

Steven Sklar – Senior Appraiser

ssklar@alpinecountyca.gov

Donald O’Connor – Assessor / Recorder

doconnor@alpinecountyca.gov

Department of Finance

Klaus Leitenbauer - Director

kleitenbauer@alpinecountyca.gov

Debbie Oberlander - Assistant Auditor-Controller

doberlander@alpinecountyca.gov

Susan Lapin – Tax Collector (Markleeville)

slapin@alpinecountyca.gov

Mary Wenner – Assistant Tax Collector (Woodfords)

mwenner@alpinecountyca.gov

Matt McSorley – Budget & Procurement

mmcsorley@alpinecountyca.gov

Clerk’s Office

Teola Tremayne - Clerk

ttremayne@alpinecountyca.gov

Library, Museum & Archives

Rita Lovell

rlovell@alpinecountyca.gov

Behavioral Health Services

Tim Streeper – Deputy Director

tstreeper@alpinecountyca.gov

Crisis Hotline: 1-800-318-8212

Public Health Services

Tim Streeper – Deputy Director

tstreeper@alpinecountyca.gov

Community Development

Sam Booth – Director

sbooth@alpinecountyca.gov

Ethan Gray – Deputy Director

egray@alpinecountyca.gov

Katheryn Kniceley - Administration

kkniceley@alpinecountyca.gov

Katie Johnson – Administration

kjohnston@alpinecountyca.gov

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.