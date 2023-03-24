Alpine County phone systems down
ALPINE COUNTY, California (KOLO) - Alpine County phone systems are currently down, county officials said Friday morning.
They say they are working on the issue, but there is not currently an estimated time of reconnection.
The county will provide updates when they become available, and did not give a reason for the system going down.
Anyone requiring the services of the county should use their email address. That contact information is as such:
County Service Email Addresses
Assessor / Recorder’s Office
Jacob Rasberry – Assessment Technician
Jeanette Millar – Auditor Appraiser & Recording Technician
Steven Sklar – Senior Appraiser
Donald O’Connor – Assessor / Recorder
Department of Finance
Klaus Leitenbauer - Director
kleitenbauer@alpinecountyca.gov
Debbie Oberlander - Assistant Auditor-Controller
doberlander@alpinecountyca.gov
Susan Lapin – Tax Collector (Markleeville)
Mary Wenner – Assistant Tax Collector (Woodfords)
Matt McSorley – Budget & Procurement
Clerk’s Office
Teola Tremayne - Clerk
Library, Museum & Archives
Rita Lovell
Behavioral Health Services
Tim Streeper – Deputy Director
Crisis Hotline: 1-800-318-8212
Public Health Services
Tim Streeper – Deputy Director
Community Development
Sam Booth – Director
Ethan Gray – Deputy Director
Katheryn Kniceley - Administration
Katie Johnson – Administration
