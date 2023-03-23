Washoe County bomb squad responds to Reno home

The scene from the bomb squad call Thursday afternoon
The scene from the bomb squad call Thursday afternoon(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:58 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad was called to a home near Wells and Winston Thursday afternoon.

The home is located across from the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center.

A homeowner reportedly found around 100 sticks of old dynamite in the basement of the home, which the bomb squad took to another location to detonate.

Wells Avenue will remain closed in the area for a period as the Sheriff’s Office clears the scene.

