Traffic impacts expected in Stead for sewer project

A map of the project
A map of the project(The City of Reno)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:49 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is advising residents of traffic impacts in Stead due to a sewer capacity project.

The impacts will be felt on Stead Boulevard between O’Brien Middle School and North Virginia Street beginning March 27 and lasting until April 7.

Northbound lanes on Stead Boulevard between North Virginia Street and the U.S. 395 on/off ramps will be closed. The Stead U.S. 395 South off-ramp will be closed and detoured using Red Rock to Silver Lake Road.

North Virginia Street to Stead Boulevard north will be detoured using Red Rock or Lemmon Drive. Southbound lanes on Stead Boulevard will remain open with access to U.S. 395 on ramps.

The capacity project will abandon approximately 4,500 feet of undersized sanitary sewer and install approximately 9,600 feet of new sanitary sewer pipe between Lear Boulevard and North Virginia Street.

The City of Reno urges residents to allow for additional time when traveling in the area.

