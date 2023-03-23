Town Hall meeting will address high water mitigation in Churchill County

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - The community is invited learn more about efforts to mitigate high water in Churchill county.

A town hall discussion will take place at the Rafter 3C Arena in at 227 Sheckler Rd. in Fallon.

Local leaders will talk about measures being taken to prevent flooding including opening the weir built in 2017, releasing water from Lahontan Reservoir, and cleaning out the Big Dig channel.

The meeting runs 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

It will be streamed on YouTube for those who can’t attend in person.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.