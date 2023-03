RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Unsettled weather will continue through the weekend, with another shot of cold air coming Thursday night. Accumulation of snow is most likely for the mountains, although some valleys could see a dusting to an inch with heavier, hit-or-miss variety showers. A better chance of widespread snow and rain is in the forecast next week. -Jeff

