SR 208 in Wilson Canyon to close Monday for repaving

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be closing State Route 208 in Wilson Canyon on March 27 for roadway repaving.

The repaving will be the last phase of repairs from a rockslide on Jan. 10.

It will be closed from approximately 7:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. between Hudson Aurora Road and State Route 339 through the Wilson Canyon. The project will place permanent roadway paving on the road.

The landslide fell across around 400 feet of SR 208 through the Wilson Canyon between Smith Valley and Yerington. It took 500 truckloads to clear the debris, NDOT says.

The road has been open for 24/7 traffic since March 17.

Drivers should anticipate additional brief lane closures and traffic restrictions over future weeks as final roadway striping and roadside improvements are completed.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.