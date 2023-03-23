Sky Tavern’s winter experience: How they have dealt with the storms

By Karlie Drew
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:16 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Since the start of the Sky Tavern Junior Program the nonprofit has had a battle with the winter storms. In the second week of March, nearly 645 gallons of diesel was used just to help their ops team manage the snow.

Sky has closed a few times to tend to their slopes and dig out lifts multiple times.

Between spring break camps and race teams qualifying for the western region junior championships, volunteers and staff have made getting on the mountain happen.

Coordinating Director at Sky Tavern, Alicia Herz shared what the work on the mountain has been like,

“There’s always something to do and it could be grooming a run, getting ready for the race team to get out there. We’re riding the snowmobiles up to the mountain to literally unthaw the lift shack, so there’s always something that needs to be done on the mountain. It certainly hasn’t been easy. It’s kind of like you clean the floor, and it gets dirty again. It’s just one of those things where it has taken a lot of patience and we’re just so grateful to have this.”

This weekend Olympic freestyle skier, Jonny Mosely will be at sky tavern as a guest ski coach to meet and greet and inspire future Olympians to come.

For more information or to keep up with what’s happening at Sky Tavern, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
A line of people waiting to ski.
3 area ski resorts extend winter seasons due to near record snowfall
Andre Reed, left, and Isaiah Lewis
Two arrested in Stockton as suspects in Reno murder
Gov. Joe Lombardo (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)
Lombardo expresses frustration with Biden over designation; WH responds
Kyle Louise Mundell
Sparks man allegedly fires shot into bed next to his girlfriend

Latest News

Governor Joe Lombardo at inauguration ceremonies in Carson City's Community Center
Lombardo introduces bill on school safety
THURSDAY MORNING WEATHER
THURSDAY MORNING WEATHER
U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., looks on during a meeting with supporters, Monday,...
Legislation to give millions for Duck Valley, Nevada tribes backed by state politicians
A catalytic converter (file).
Legislation to limit sale of catalytic converters to be introduced in state legislature