Sky Tavern’s winter experience: How they have dealt with the storms

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Since the start of the Sky Tavern Junior Program the nonprofit has had a battle with the winter storms. In the second week of March, nearly 645 gallons of diesel was used just to help their ops team manage the snow.

Sky has closed a few times to tend to their slopes and dig out lifts multiple times.

Between spring break camps and race teams qualifying for the western region junior championships, volunteers and staff have made getting on the mountain happen.

Coordinating Director at Sky Tavern, Alicia Herz shared what the work on the mountain has been like,

“There’s always something to do and it could be grooming a run, getting ready for the race team to get out there. We’re riding the snowmobiles up to the mountain to literally unthaw the lift shack, so there’s always something that needs to be done on the mountain. It certainly hasn’t been easy. It’s kind of like you clean the floor, and it gets dirty again. It’s just one of those things where it has taken a lot of patience and we’re just so grateful to have this.”

This weekend Olympic freestyle skier, Jonny Mosely will be at sky tavern as a guest ski coach to meet and greet and inspire future Olympians to come.

