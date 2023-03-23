One week left to donate to KOLO 8′s diaper drive for the Women’s and Children’s Center of Sierra

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:56 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - All month long during KOLO 8′s morning, afternoon and evening newscasts, we’ve been sharing the desperate need for baby diapers and wipes for the Women’s and Children’s Center of the Sierra (WACCS).

Pam Russell, the executive director of WACCS, stopped by Morning Break to share just how much of an impact these donations will have on our community.

She explained how the cycle of poverty is perpetuated when families can’t afford fresh diapers. Babies can get cranky and sick when they’re not cleaned properly. Then those sick and diaper-less babies can’t go to daycare which means parents can’t go to work. When they can’t work, they can’t afford diapers and the cycle continues.

WACS is dedicated to providing diapers and other resources to families throughout Northern Nevada. They accept monetary and diaper donations all year long.

If you want to donate to KOLO 8′s diaper drive, we are accepting diapers, wipes and gift cards through the end of March. You can drop off your donations to the TV station (4850 Ampere Drive, Reno) weekdays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Learn more about WACCS on Facebook and Instagram.

