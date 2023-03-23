Motorcycle rider injured in Sun Valley crash

Nevada State Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in Sun...
Nevada State Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in Sun Valley, Nev. on Mar. 22, 2023.(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:29 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

It happened about two hours ago on Sun Valley Boulevard near 7th Street.

The motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Troopers are still working to determine who was at fault and if impairment was a factor.

All road closures in the area have been lifted.

