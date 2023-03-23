Lombardo introduces bill on school safety

Governor Joe Lombardo at inauguration ceremonies in Carson City's Community Center
Governor Joe Lombardo at inauguration ceremonies in Carson City's Community Center(Terri Russell)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:07 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo is introducing a bill regarding school safety.

Assembly Bill 330 would remove the requirement that schools have individual restorative justice plans in place before administrators can remove, suspend or expel students.

It would also require the State Superintendent of Instruction review data on disproportionality in punishment and potentially put schools under corrective plans to remedy disproportionality.

Lombardo will testify before the State Legislature Thursday afternoon.

