Lombardo introduces bill on school safety

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo is introducing a bill regarding school safety.

Assembly Bill 330 would remove the requirement that schools have individual restorative justice plans in place before administrators can remove, suspend or expel students.

It would also require the State Superintendent of Instruction review data on disproportionality in punishment and potentially put schools under corrective plans to remedy disproportionality.

Lombardo will testify before the State Legislature Thursday afternoon.

