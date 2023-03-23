Local community receives wildfire defense grant

By Crystal Garcia
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:10 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This week, the Somersett Owners Association (SOA) was announced as one of the grant recipients of a wildfire defense grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

SOA is set to receive $2.34 million with a matching contribution from the SOA and its sub-association Sierra Canyon of $900,000, for a total investment of $3 million over five years, to reduce the effects of unmitigated wildfires.

The homeowners association’s application for this grant is the latest wildfire mitigation effort from the SOA. In 2022, the SOA established a Joint Fire Fuels Mitigation Task Force comprised of representatives from the U.S. Forest Service, the City of Reno Fire Department, the Somersett Owners Association and its sub-associations.

“While we are taking an enormous amount of pride in being responsible for the grant, this really was done with the interest of what’s below us, the communities above us, and to the east and the west,” said Jacob Williams, president of SOA.

The SOA is set to collaborate with local firefighting agencies to ensure their best fire fuel mitigation efforts. They are one of 100 recipients of this grant, the only recipient in the Silver State.

