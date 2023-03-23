Legislation to limit sale of catalytic converters to be introduced in state legislature

A catalytic converter (file).
A catalytic converter (file).(WFSB)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:39 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Legislation to place restrictions on the purchase and sale of used catalytic converters and increase penalties for their theft will be introduced into the state legislature Thursday.

Senate Democrat Rochelle Nguyen of Clark County will introduce Senate Bill 243 to the state legislature Thursday afternoon.

SB 243 would require authorized purchasers of used catalytic converters to purchase them only from licensed automobile wreckers, licensed scrap metal processors, or other related businesses.

“When you get in your car, you should know that it’s not going to be missing parts that make it dangerous to drive,” said Nguyen. “Senate Bill 243 would give community members and organizations more confidence in leaving their vehicles at their homes and places of business.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
A line of people waiting to ski.
3 area ski resorts extend winter seasons due to near record snowfall
Andre Reed, left, and Isaiah Lewis
Two arrested in Stockton as suspects in Reno murder
Gov. Joe Lombardo (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)
Lombardo expresses frustration with Biden over designation; WH responds
Kyle Louise Mundell
Sparks man allegedly fires shot into bed next to his girlfriend

Latest News

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., looks on during a meeting with supporters, Monday,...
Legislation to give millions for Duck Valley, Nevada tribes backed by state politicians
Lorena Portillo
Nevada’s most populous county appoints new elections head
Under SB 1, conditions like Chron’s Disease, PTSD, and HIV/AIDS would be eligible for treatment...
Anti-marijuana groups push Noem for veto on medical marijuana expansion bill
The President spoke at a conservation summit Tuesday
Climate activists say President broke ‘promise’ by approving the Willow Oil Project