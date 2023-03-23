Legislation to limit sale of catalytic converters to be introduced in state legislature

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Legislation to place restrictions on the purchase and sale of used catalytic converters and increase penalties for their theft will be introduced into the state legislature Thursday.

Senate Democrat Rochelle Nguyen of Clark County will introduce Senate Bill 243 to the state legislature Thursday afternoon.

SB 243 would require authorized purchasers of used catalytic converters to purchase them only from licensed automobile wreckers, licensed scrap metal processors, or other related businesses.

“When you get in your car, you should know that it’s not going to be missing parts that make it dangerous to drive,” said Nguyen. “Senate Bill 243 would give community members and organizations more confidence in leaving their vehicles at their homes and places of business.”

