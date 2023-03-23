Legislation to give millions for Duck Valley, Nevada tribes backed by state politicians

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto is reintroducing a bill that would allow Native American tribes in the Duck Valley to collect $5 million in interest stemming from a 2009 water rights settlement.

The legislation would do this by allowing amendments to the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes of the Duck Valley Reservation Water Rights Settlement Act.

It is cosponsored by Nevada’s other Senator, Jacky Rosen, as well as both of Idaho’s Senators, James Risch and Mike Crapo. The Duck Valley is located on the border between Nevada and Idaho, encompassing areas of both the Silver State and Idaho.

Nevada Representative Mark Amodei introduced the bill in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“I’m working to ensure that the federal government delivers the over five million it owes the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes of the Duck Valley Indian Reservation,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “My legislation fixes a technical oversight that is keeping this funding from the community it belongs to, and I’ll continue to champion efforts to get Tribal nations across Nevada the resources they deserve.”

“It’s long past time that the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes of the Duck Valley Indian Reservation receive the money they’re owed,” said Senator Rosen. “I’m proud to help introduce this bipartisan bill that would allow Duck Valley to collect this funding, and I’ll continue working to ensure that Tribes in Nevada have the resources they need.”

