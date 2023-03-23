Legislation to give millions for Duck Valley, Nevada tribes backed by state politicians

Nevada Representative Mark Amodei introduced the bill in the U.S. House of Representatives
U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., looks on during a meeting with supporters, Monday,...
U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., looks on during a meeting with supporters, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)(Gregory Bull | AP)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:57 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto is reintroducing a bill that would allow Native American tribes in the Duck Valley to collect $5 million in interest stemming from a 2009 water rights settlement.

The legislation would do this by allowing amendments to the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes of the Duck Valley Reservation Water Rights Settlement Act.

It is cosponsored by Nevada’s other Senator, Jacky Rosen, as well as both of Idaho’s Senators, James Risch and Mike Crapo. The Duck Valley is located on the border between Nevada and Idaho, encompassing areas of both the Silver State and Idaho.

Nevada Representative Mark Amodei introduced the bill in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“I’m working to ensure that the federal government delivers the over five million it owes the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes of the Duck Valley Indian Reservation,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “My legislation fixes a technical oversight that is keeping this funding from the community it belongs to, and I’ll continue to champion efforts to get Tribal nations across Nevada the resources they deserve.”

“It’s long past time that the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes of the Duck Valley Indian Reservation receive the money they’re owed,” said Senator Rosen. “I’m proud to help introduce this bipartisan bill that would allow Duck Valley to collect this funding, and I’ll continue working to ensure that Tribes in Nevada have the resources they need.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
A line of people waiting to ski.
3 area ski resorts extend winter seasons due to near record snowfall
Andre Reed, left, and Isaiah Lewis
Two arrested in Stockton as suspects in Reno murder
Gov. Joe Lombardo (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)
Lombardo expresses frustration with Biden over designation; WH responds
Kyle Louise Mundell
Sparks man allegedly fires shot into bed next to his girlfriend

Latest News

A catalytic converter (file).
Legislation to limit sale of catalytic converters to be introduced in state legislature
Lorena Portillo
Nevada’s most populous county appoints new elections head
Under SB 1, conditions like Chron’s Disease, PTSD, and HIV/AIDS would be eligible for treatment...
Anti-marijuana groups push Noem for veto on medical marijuana expansion bill
The President spoke at a conservation summit Tuesday
Climate activists say President broke ‘promise’ by approving the Willow Oil Project