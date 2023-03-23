Carson City Airport to get $1.4 million to improve safety and efficiency

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Airport will get $1.4 million to improve its safety and efficiency.

The funds will go towards installing new landing systems.

Money will also go to the Boulder City Airport, as $3.8 million will go towards repairing taxiways.

Nevada’s Senators applauded the new funding.

“Nevada’s regional airports serve as gateways to our communities and are critical for our travel and tourism economy,” said Jacky Senator Rosen. “I’m proud to announce these investments to improve conditions at these airports and increase safety.”

“Our travel and tourism economy relies on safe, efficient airports, which is why I’ve always pushed to deliver support for these critical infrastructure upgrades in our state,” said Senator Catherine Cortez Masto. “This grant funding will help airports across the state improve the travel experience for the millions of passengers who pass through our airports each year.”

