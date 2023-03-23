Carson City Airport to get $1.4 million to improve safety and efficiency

MGN
MGN(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:30 PM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Airport will get $1.4 million to improve its safety and efficiency.

The funds will go towards installing new landing systems.

Money will also go to the Boulder City Airport, as $3.8 million will go towards repairing taxiways.

Nevada’s Senators applauded the new funding.

“Nevada’s regional airports serve as gateways to our communities and are critical for our travel and tourism economy,” said Jacky Senator Rosen. “I’m proud to announce these investments to improve conditions at these airports and increase safety.”

“Our travel and tourism economy relies on safe, efficient airports, which is why I’ve always pushed to deliver support for these critical infrastructure upgrades in our state,” said Senator Catherine Cortez Masto. “This grant funding will help airports across the state improve the travel experience for the millions of passengers who pass through our airports each year.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
A line of people waiting to ski.
3 area ski resorts extend winter seasons due to near record snowfall
Andre Reed, left, and Isaiah Lewis
Two arrested in Stockton as suspects in Reno murder
Gov. Joe Lombardo (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)
Lombardo expresses frustration with Biden over designation; WH responds
Kyle Louise Mundell
Sparks man allegedly fires shot into bed next to his girlfriend

Latest News

Nevada Department of Transportation logo
SR 208 in Wilson Canyon to close Monday for repaving
The scene from the bomb squad call Thursday afternoon
Washoe County bomb squad responds to Reno home
Baby boomers entering their 60's and 70's are at high risk for joint pain
Baby boomers and nicotine consumption boost hip and knee replacements
Nevada's start up survival rate tops 83%
Nevada ranks top 5 in states to start a business