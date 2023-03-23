The Black Community Collective and Shim’s Surplus Supplies to host inaugural celebration of Black Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Black Community Collective and Shim’s Surplus Supplies are hosting the Inaugural Celebration of Black Reno: Its Culture, Art, and Resistance. This gala is all about showcasing the rich, black history of Northern Nevada. The event highlights the lives and work of brilliant African-American elders and community members who have contributed to the legacy and history of Reno and beyond.

Khalilah Cage, co-owner of Shim’s Surplus Supplies, and Edward Coleman, the executive director of the Black Community Collective, stopped by Morning Break to promote the final ticket sales of the gala.

The gala takes place Saturday, March 25 from 6-8 p.m. at Shim’s Surplus Supplies (125 West 3rd Street, Reno).

In addition to Black history, since March is also International Women’s Month, the gala also spotlights Geralda Miller, a fifteen-year veteran journalist, the executive director of Art Spot Reno and chairwoman of the Arts and Culture Commission. Her work and service will be celebrate and she’ll also be the night’s keynote speaker.

Geralda will be discussing her life in Reno for the past 20 years and the contributions she’s made, with special time and attention given to her thesis, written at UNR in 2009 called “The Biggest Little Struggle: Black Activism in Reno, 1954 to 1965.” Her work analyzes the subtle racism that plagued the city and the political activism organized by the local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

Tickets are $20 and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Evelyn Mount Community Center.

The Black Community Collective is a non-profit focused on building a more just and equitable Nevada.

