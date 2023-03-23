2 organizations sue BLM over vegetation removal project

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Western Watershed Project and the Center for Biological Diversity are suing the Bureau of Land Management over a vegetation removal project near Great Basin National Park.

The Center says the project violates environmental law. It was approved last September and would remove pinyon-juniper forests across 380,000 acres of federal land in eastern Nevada, according to the Center for Biological Diversity.

“The bureau’s plan would brutalize broad swaths of the sagebrush landscape using bulldozers, chains, mowers, choppers, fire, chainsaws and chemical herbicides,” said Adam Bronstein, director for Nevada and Oregon for Western Watersheds Project. “This isn’t a ‘treatment,’ it’s more like torture, and the animals that live on this land will have their homes permanently destroyed.”

Their suit claims BLM’s project would harm sagebrush habitats for greater sage grouse, pygmy rabbits, and pinyon jays, all animals experiencing a decline in population.

“Spring Valley is the heart of the eastern Great Basin and a critically important landscape for wildlife and biodiversity. We’re not going to sit by while the Bureau of Land Management drives bulldozers through it,” said Patrick Donnelly, Great Basin director at the Center for Biological Diversity. “The BLM has been playing games with inadequate analysis of these projects for years, and now we’re holding this agency accountable for breaking the law.”

Their suit further claims BLM erroneously concluded the project would have no significant impact on the environment, and that they ignored impacts to Rocky Mountain Elks, pronghorn, mule deer, bighorn sheep, sage grouse, as well as sensitive fish and reptiles in the area.

